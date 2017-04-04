On Sunday, a hiker captured this dramatic video of an avalanche in Tuckerman’s Ravine, a popular skiing destination on Mount Washington’s eastern slopes.

All ascent routes to the top of Mount Washington were at severe risk of avalanche or technical beyond our experience. No getting to the top on this trip. #mtwashington #TuckermanRavine #Avalanche #WhiteMountains #NH A post shared by L.D.Dier (@lddier) on Apr 3, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

According to reports from the Mount Washington Avalanche Center, the two skiers who triggered the avalanche as they started descending the chute, a ski run known as “The Duchess,” were unharmed.

The Mount Washington Observatory had recorded 11 inches of new snow from the weekend’s storm. That new snow, loosely packed over a hard layer of older snow, contributed to several avalanches on the mountain’s steep slopes over the weekend.

The mountain remained under “considerable” avalanche danger on Tuesday as additional snow fell over the region. The Mount Washington Observatory forecasts an additional 5 to 7 inches of snow from today’s storm.

Below is a view of the same avalanche’s aftermath, courtesy of the Mount Washington Avalanche Center:

Share