On Sunday, a hiker captured this dramatic video of an avalanche in Tuckerman’s Ravine, a popular skiing destination on Mount Washington’s eastern slopes.
According to reports from the Mount Washington Avalanche Center, the two skiers who triggered the avalanche as they started descending the chute, a ski run known as “The Duchess,” were unharmed.
The Mount Washington Observatory had recorded 11 inches of new snow from the weekend’s storm. That new snow, loosely packed over a hard layer of older snow, contributed to several avalanches on the mountain’s steep slopes over the weekend.
The mountain remained under “considerable” avalanche danger on Tuesday as additional snow fell over the region. The Mount Washington Observatory forecasts an additional 5 to 7 inches of snow from today’s storm.
Below is a view of the same avalanche’s aftermath, courtesy of the Mount Washington Avalanche Center:
Some of the best learning opportunities are unplanned. About 50 people on the deck at Hermit Lake watched 2 skiers climb Hillman’s and move to The Duchess. Many people were on the fence about their plans for the day and considering “just going for a look.” Many did not have avalanche rescue gear. As the skiers moved into the first few turns in The Duchess, they triggered a slab that proceeded to nearly clean out the entire slope as it ran down the length of the gully and through the Lower Snowfields. Thankfully, the skiers did not get caught. Watching an avalanche in action helped many of the people on the deck decide that maybe today wasn’t the day. We can talk all day and try to teach as much as we can, but there is nothing more effective than watching the powder cloud rip down the mountain. #getthegear #knowbeforeyougo #redflag #whoa
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form