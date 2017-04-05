BEIRUT — Russian officials blamed Syrian rebels on Wednesday for a chemical attack which killed scores of people, many of them women and young children, and has been widely attributed to the Syrian government.

The attack on the northwestern town of Khan Sheikhoun drew international censure on Tuesday, as images circulated of limp children and elderly men foaming at the mouth.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, said that at least 72 people were killed, making it the deadliest chemical assault since 2013, when the Syrian government’s dropped sarin on the Damascus suburbs, killing hundreds of people as they slept and bringing the United States and Europe to the verge of military intervention.

A Russian military spokesman on Wednesday said that Syrian warplanes had been targeting rebel workshops used to produce crude chemical weapons on the eastern outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun when the deaths began.

“The territory of this storage facility housed workshops to produce projectiles filled with toxic agents,” Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman for Russia’s Ministry of Defence, said in a recorded statement.

His comments marked a rare admission that air strikes had taken place in the area. Moscow typically denies involvement in such mass casualty attacks, and has previously falsified video footage in an attempt to exonerate its war planes.

Russia also blamed the 2013 sarin attack on rebels attempting to provoke international intervention.

The U.N. Security Council was preparing for an emergency meeting over the deadly attack on Wednesday while international donors were gathered in Brussels to drum up billions of dollars in aid for Syria’s eventual reconstruction.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the chemical attack a “moment of truth” for Syria and hoped it would result in action by those who have influence on the conflict.

“The horrific events of yesterday demonstrate that unfortunately war crimes are going on in Syria, that international humanitarian law remains being violated frequently.”

