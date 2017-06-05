Portside Real Estate Group has hired the staff of one of its top competitors in the Portland area, the company said Monday.

Portside recently hired members of King + Miller Real Estate Group, which it said is currently ranked as one of the top 10 real estate agencies in Maine.

King + Miller has maintained an annual sales volume of over $34 million and has more than 25 years of combined experience in helping clients buy and sell homes in Greater Portland, it said. The team is led by Bridget King and Jason Miller and will retain their names as King + Miller at Portside Real Estate Group.

“We are excited to join forces with the King + Miller team as we continue to grow our firm as the leading real estate group in Maine,” said Dava Davin, designated broker and owner of Portside. “The addition of their team will continue to strengthen our commitment to creating a personal experience for all our clients’ real estate needs.”

Founded in 2012, Portside has locations in Falmouth and Portland. The real estate agency sold 376 Portland-area homes in 2016. With the addition of King + Miller, Portside now has a team of 39 agents and employees, and a projected annual sales volume of $175 million.

This story was updated at 4 p.m. June 6 to correct the nature of the transaction. King + Miller members were hired by Portside.

