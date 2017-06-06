BASEBALL

Sea Dogs rained out for sixth time at home

The Portland Sea Dogs game with the Akron RubberDucks Tuesday at Hadlock Field was postponed by rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The teams will play two 7-inning games.

Right-handed pitcher Elih Villanueva, who was scheduled to make his Hadlock Field debut Tuesday, will start one of the games on Wednesday. The other starter has not been determined.

The Mookie Betts bobblehead giveaway will continue Wednesday. Those fans already in line Tuesday received dolls. Sea Dogs officials could not say how many remain. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

The postponement is the Sea Dogs 12th this season – with 52 games played – and the sixth at Hadlock Field.

GOLF

U.S. OPEN: Peter Uihlein, the former U.S. Amateur champion playing on the European Tour, birdied the first extra hole in a 4-for-3 playoff that determined the last of 14 spots from the 36-hole qualifier in Columbus, Ohio.

Talor Gooch and Scottie Scheffler made birdie on the fourth extra hole to get the other two spots.

INJURY: Two weeks after Padraig Harrington returned from neck surgery, he was struck in the left elbow by the club of an amateur he was teaching. at a clinic.

Harrington required six deep stitches because he said the club hit him so flush that it cut into the bursa sac around the joint. He had to withdraw from the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee, and hopes to be out only two weeks.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports General Manager Doug Duchardt will leave the organization at the end of this month after 12 years with NASCAR’s powerhouse team. He is also the executive vice president at Hendrick.

• Darrell Wallace Jr. will become the first black driver to race at NASCAR’s top level since 2006 when he replaces injured Aric Almirola this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Wallace, 23, is only the fourth black driver in one of NASCAR’s top national series. Wendell Scott raced from 1961-73 in Cup, Willy T. Ribbs did three Cup races in 1986 and Bill Lester raced sporadically from 1999 until 2007 at all three national levels.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Three Michigan State football players were charged with criminal sexual conduct after a woman said she was raped and forced to perform oral sex in the bathroom of an on-campus apartment during a party in January.

Josh King, 19, was charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and with distributing an image of an unclothed person. Demetric Vance, 20, and Donnie Corley Jr., 19, face third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Coach Mark Dantonio dismissed all three from the football program moments after the charges were made public.

• Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops says senior defensive end Alvonte Bell has been dismissed from the team for an unspecified violation of team rules.

BASKETBALL: Junior guard Federico Mussini has decided to leave St. John’s to pursue a professional basketball career in Europe.

TENNIS

CONNECTICUT OPEN: Czech tennis star Petra Kvitova will continue her comeback from a knife attack by playing in the final WTA tune-up before the U.S. Open in August.

– From staff and news report

