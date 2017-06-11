A Limington man was killed early Sunday morning when his car rolled over on Route 11, also known as Sebago Road, in Baldwin.

Capt. Craig Smith of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Joshua King, 29.

King was traveling north on Route 11 around 2:23 a.m. when his 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt left the road, hit several trees, and rolled over before coming to rest on its roof, Smith said in a statement. King died at the scene.

Speed and alcohol appear to have been factors, Smith said. There were no other occupants in the car at the time of the crash, which took place in the vicinity of 52 Sebago Road.

