The Chainsmokers, the pop music duo consisting of Freeport native Drew Taggart and New Yorker Alex Pall, have made the Forbes list of the world’s 100 highest-paid celebrities.

The list is compiled each year by Forbes magazine. When the latest edition was released on Monday, it ranked the Chainsmokers at No. 65 – with a collective income of $38 million – one spot ahead of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and one spot behind singer Jennifer Lopez.

Forbes ranked the celebrities according to pretax income from June 1, 2016, through June 1, 2017.

The duo’s musical output includes the EPs include “Bouquet” and “Collage,” which included the pop hit “Closer,” and the album “Memories: Do Not Open.” Their “Selfie” video, based on the hit single, has garnered nearly 500 million views on YouTube.

Here’s the full Forbes 100 list

