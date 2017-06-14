Fans of Outliers who may have been hoping the popular York Street restaurant was just on its usual spring hiatus will have to move on to other hot eateries; the restaurant is closed for good and owner Peter Verrill Jr. has listed the building with CBRE | The Boulos Co.

“It’s probably a family-based decision more than anything,” said Charles Day, the Boulos broker working with Verrill on the sale.

The asking price is $1.4 million. A leasing arrangement of $8,000 a month is also available.

Day said the building, which looks out over the Fore River, has been quietly listed since January. Chef Harding Lee Smith, who owns The Front Room and several other Portland restaurants, had contracted to buy it but elected to drop the deal after 90 days, Day said.

Verrill, who opened the restaurant in 2013, did not respond to requests for comment but Day said he doesn’t expect him to open another restaurant.

“Right now I think he is focused on being a dad,” Day said.

The restaurant comes with all furniture, fixtures and equipment, Day said. “It is basically a turn-key offering. Someone could be up and runing in a matter of 60 days, I think.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.