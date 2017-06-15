A driver from New Jersey who was clocked on radar going 139 mph on Interstate 95 in Sidney was sentenced to 48 hours in jail and fined $300, Maine State Police said Wednesday.

Sang Yook, 64, was arrested and his BMW was towed after the traffic stop June 6, state police said in a post on their Facebook page.

Yook was unable to make bail and appeared in court the day after his arrest a charge of criminal speeding.

Trooper Gregory Tirado, flying on an aircraft speed detail, spotted the BMW going north at nearly twice the 70 mph speed limit, police said.

When Yook was pulled over by Trooper Adam Kelley, he told Kelley that he accelerated because another vehicle was “right on his tail,” police said. Yook said he was going 130 mph but he normally doesn’t speed, according to Maine State Police.

