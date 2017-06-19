Season two of Maine’s entrepreneurial competition show “Greenlight Maine” ended Saturday night with Michael Terrien and Eric Martin, founders of Bluet, taking home the $100,000 grand prize.

Bluet, a Jefferson-based business that produces blueberry sparkling wine, was chosen based on its founders’ superior knowledge of how to operate and grow the business, the judges said.

“I chose Bluet due to my assessment that the co-founders possessed a good understanding of their product,” said judge Michael Petit, director of business development at JMH Capital Partners. “Their industry experience provided them with an understanding of the market landscape, key relationships and access to vital distribution channels.”

Bluet was one of 26 contestants participating in the 13-episode season. It competed against hydroelectric facilities developer Surge Hydro and herbal products maker Herbal Revolution in the season finale on Saturday.

Martin said Bluet plans to use the prize money for expansion.

“Greenlight Maine has been transformative for our business – not only through the prize money, but in the way it’s connected us with Maine’s entrepreneurial community and pushed us to focus, clarify our vision, and compete,” he said. “We’ll invest the $100,000 to make a second product that will help fuel our company’s growth.”

