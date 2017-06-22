A Florida man was run over by a Wells police cruiser Wednesday night after he ran into a field while officers were trying to arrest him for drunk driving.

Wells police were attempting to arrest 36-year-old Keith Lee of Brandon, Florida, around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of X-tra Mart on Route 1 when he ran into a field. Two officers gave chase on foot and a third followed in a cruiser to try to catch Lee.

When Lee fell, the police cruiser driven by Steven McDonald ran him over, according to Maine State Police, which investigated the incident at the request of the Wells Police Department.

Lee was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life threatening injuries.

Lee is expected to face a number of charges from Wells police when he is released from the hospital.

