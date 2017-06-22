The state lobster and ground fishing fleet can keep setting gear in a new deep-sea coral protection zone in the inshore waters of the Gulf of Maine.

The New England Fisheries Management Council adopted a plan to protect fragile, slow-growing coral gardens near Mount Desert Rock and Outer Schoodic Ridge. Under this plan, only the lobster fleet could continue to fish there.

About 50 Maine lobster boats harvest more than $8 million worth of lobsters from this 39-square-mile area, according to state estimates. The boat captains land in 15 ports along the Maine coast.

Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Pat Keliher called the coral protection plan a good compromise.

“We want to protect corals, but we know you can do it and not hurt our most valuable fishery,” said Keliher. “Lobstermen don’t want to bother corals because that stuff tears up their gear. So if you’re limiting it to lobstering, the corals should be safe.”

The council squashed a proposal to set up coral protection zones in Lindenkohl Knoll and Jordan Basin that would have banned Maine’s ground fishing fleet from fishing these areas, which are rich in redfish, pollock and hake.

“There really aren’t that many places left for us to fish, so we can’t lose any more area,” said Maggie Raymond, the director of Associated Fisheries of Maine. “Our fleet is small, but some of our boats spend most of their time out there. This would’ve really hurt us.”

This story will be updated.

