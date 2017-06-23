SQUARE LAKE – Game wardens have found the body of a man missing after a boat capsized on a lake in northern Maine.

The boat carrying four men began taking on water June 13 in windy conditions on Square Lake in Aroostook County. The men clung to the capsized boat for hours in 58-degree water. The sole survivor, 23-year-old Charles Guimond, was believed to be the only one who wore a life jacket.

Divers found the body of 43-year-old Eric Sherwood early Friday using sonar. The body was recovered in 50 feet of water, about a mile from shore.

They had found the body of 56-year-old Martin Chambers last week. Still missing and presumed dead is Mark Chambers. All were from Fort Fairfield.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.