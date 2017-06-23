A section of State Street in Portland is closed Friday morning while crews repair a water main break.

The water main break was reported near 22 State St., where traffic from the Casco Bay Bridge enters Portland. Inbound bridge traffic was not affected, but commuters are urged to avoid the area.

The Portland Water District estimates repairs will be done and the road reopened to traffic by 5 p.m. No customers are without water, according to the water district website.

A second water main break was reported at 5 Winn Road in Falmouth shortly before noon. Repairs are expected to be done by 7:30 p.m. and commuters are being advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

