AUGUSTA — A bill that would restore the tip credit to Maine’s minimum wage laws is now in the hands of Gov. Paul LePage.

The bill, which allows employers to pay tipped employees half the state’s minimum wage, partially repeals a ballot measure passed by voters in November that boosted Maine’s minimum wage in steps to $12 an hour by 2020. The law also removed the tip credit, requiring employers to pay all workers the minimum wage.

The restoration of the tip credit also requires employers to make up the difference in tipped employee pay when their weekly tips are not equal to what they would have earned under the minimum wage.

The change, under the bill sent to the Republican governor, would not go into effect until January of 2018, when the state’s minimum wage under the new law will go to $10 an hour.

While LePage has urged lawmakers to restore the tip credit, it’s unclear if he will sign or veto the bill, as he has also asked the Legislature to repeal a portion of the ballot measure that requires the minimum wage after 2020 to be adjusted for inflation each year based on the Consumer Price Index. LePage has until July 4 to either sign or veto the bill, L.D. 673, otherwise the change will become law without his signature.

While the Maine House passed the bill with a veto-proof majority of more than two-thirds, the state Senate fell one vote short of that bar.

