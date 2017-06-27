MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook is reaching another milestone, announcing that it now has more than 2 billion users.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the new marker was reached early Tuesday. In a Facebook post, he said he’s proud of the role his company is playing in connecting people around the world.

Facebook said that more than 175 million people declare they “love” something on the site daily, and an average of more than 800 million people hit Facebook’s like button.

Facebook users will likely see a personalized video celebrating the milestone in the next few days.

The company, based in Menlo Park, California, is putting more emphasis on creating virtual communities within the site while it also works to reduce violent, hateful and misleading content on the service.

