Portland’s pipeline for Montreal bagels is closing for the summer. The Purple House in North Yarmouth, which opened Dec. 28, is shutting down for three months starting July 3 because the challenge of running two businesses at once was too much for chef /owner (and past James Beard award finalist) Krista Desjarlais. The restaurant also sells wood-fired pizzas and all manner of smoked fish.

In addition to The Purple House, Desjarlais owns Bresca & the Honeybee, a seasonal snack shack with inventive burgers, hot dogs, salads and ice cream flavors, on Outlet Beach on the shores of New Gloucester’s Sabbathday Lake. Desjarlais announced on Instagram on Tuesday that the “whole clone myself experiment to be able to work at both businesses this summer has failed.”

The Purple House, at 378 Walnut Hill Road, will reopen in October, following its usual schedule of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The chef also plans to start offering dinners at the end of September. Tickets for those events will be for sale online at the end of August.

