The first international flight from the Portland Jetport in years has been postponed, as Elite Airways deals with a last-minute computer glitch.

The airline canceled its Friday morning flight to Halifax, Nova Scotia at the last minute, because of a technical issue between U.S. and Canadian reservation systems, said Rebecca Ayers, a spokeswoman for the airline.

“It is disappointing news, this was supposed to be the start of our first international service to Canada,” Ayers said. “It was unexpected and very unfortunate.”

All passengers have already been contacted and refunded or booked for a later date, Ayers added. The airline hopes to work out the problems and launch its new service on July 13.

“We are hoping to have it back up in the next week-week and a half,” Ayers said.

Ayers would not say how many customers had been affected by the canceled flights. The 50-seat jet is scheduled to fly between Portland and Halifax twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, with connecting flights to Sarasota, Florida.

When it announced the new service in May, Elite planned to have a three-day schedule, on Fridays, Sundays and Wednesdays. At the time, it said one-way tickets were approximately $169.

The Halifax route will be the first international service from Portland since AirCanada stopped a service to Toronto in 2014.

Elite Airways has expanded its services from the Portland Jetport since 2015, offering direct flights to Melbourne and Sarasota, Florida. Last fall, it introduced services to Long Island, New York and Bar Harbor.

Peter McGuire can be reached at 791-6325 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @PeteL_McGuire

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.