Though state offices are closed amid the state budget shutdown, drivers can still get their licenses renewed at Maine’s nine AAA offices. Drivers can get their licenses renewed or replaced if they are a AAA member. The offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
The offices can only do basic renewals for American citizens. They cannot do commercial license renewals nor vehicle registration or title services. For more information, including office locations, visit AAA’s website.