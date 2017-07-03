Though state offices are closed amid the state budget shutdown, drivers can still get their licenses renewed at Maine’s nine AAA offices. Drivers can get their licenses renewed or replaced if they are a AAA member. The offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The offices can only do basic renewals for American citizens. They cannot do commercial license renewals nor vehicle registration or title services. For more information, including office locations, visit AAA’s website.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.