AUGUSTA — Maine won’t comply with a request by President Trump’s commission investigating voter fraud because it runs afoul of state law, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said Monday.

After consulting with Attorney General Janet Mills, Dunlap said Maine’s Central Voter Registration system is considered confidential by statute, conflicting with the election commission’s intention to make the information public.

Maine law also doesn’t allow access to information such as Social Security numbers, full birth dates, voter participation history or party affiliation, he noted.

“Maine citizens can be confident that our office will not release any data that is protected under Maine law to the commission or any other requesting entity,” Dunlap said.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity asked states last week to submit information including voter names, birthdates, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and voter history, as long as it isn’t prohibited by state law.

Dunlap said last week that he would provide only information that was already available to the public, but not Social Security numbers or political affiliations.

Trump established the commission to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, but Democrats say the panel is merely looking for ways to suppress the vote.

Some of the nation’s most populous states, including California and New York, are refusing to comply with the request. But even some conservative states that voted for Trump, such as Texas, say they can provide only partial responses based on what is legally allowed under state law.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.