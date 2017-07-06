PROMOTIONS

Macpage LLC announced two promotions.

Michael Leclerc, of Scarborough, was promoted to chief operating officer.

Leclerc joined Macpage in 2013. As COO, he will oversee internal operations and participate in process improvement initiatives. Additionally, he will manage all functions in IT strategy, system selection and IT security.

Ralph Hendrix was promoted to chief executive officer at Macpage.

Hendrix, also of Scarborough, has been with Macpage for over 35 years. As chief executive officer will have oversight of human resources and marketing for the firm.

The Maine Red Claws announced two promotions.

Jordan Place was promoted to manager of business development.

Place, of Scarborough, previously served as an account executive with the team. He began his career in sports as an intern with the Red Claws in 2009.

Chris Taylor, of South Portland, was promoted to manager of ticket sales and game operations at the Maine Red Claws. He joined the organization five years ago.

Ryan Kanteres was promoted to senior associate at Scott Simons Architects.

Kanteres, of Portland, joined the agency in 2012. He has served as project manager for the Bangor Public Library renovation, the Lisbon High School gymnasium, and Patrons Oxford Insurance’s new office building in Portland Technology Park.

Coffee By Design promoted Nathan Hann to director of training.

Hann joined the Coffee By Design in 2016 and worked in production. He is a member of Barista Guild, Roasters Guild and passed the traveling barista exam at Coffee Fest.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.