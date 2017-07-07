A Waldo man pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jesse Newton, 29, entered the plea In U.S. District Court in Bangor and also admitted to violating the terms of his supervised release.

According to federal authorities, officers with the U.S. Probation Office and the Maine State Fire Marshal’s office searched Newtown’s house in July 2016 while he was on supervised release for a 2013 felony firearms conviction. The officers said they found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol, 9mm ammunition casings, rifle stocks and 46 marijuana plants in the house. An examination of a cellphone that was also seized, DNA evidence and witness testimony showed that Newton had possessed the pistol and used it for target shooting, officials said.

Newton faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for being a felon in possession of a firearm plus up to two additional years in prison for violating the terms of his release.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

