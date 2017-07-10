OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Free concert series begins at Veterans Memorial Park

Old Orchard Beach Recreation will kick off its Summer Concerts in the Park series from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the gazebo at Veterans Memorial Park on 1st Street.

Among the performers are the band 2nd Time Around, with George Shabo and Vinnie Bruni.

The concerts are free and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs.

Salvation Army indoor sale includes books, jewelry

The Salvation Army annual indoor sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Union Avenue and 6th Street.

Items for sale will include books, jewelry, craft materials, household items, shoes, linens, homemade baked goods, items related to the Christian faith, nearly new items, restaurant certificates and more.

Lunch will be served.

Call 934-4381 for more details.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Church on the Cape holds ship cargo fair, yard sale

A Ship’s Cargo Fair and Giant Yard Sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Church on the Cape, 3 Langsford Road.

The sale will include new and lightly used items from the cargo shop and bakery shop, as well as food items, jewelry, plants, crafts and craft supplies, books and CDs, and lunch items.

Call 967-5787 for more information.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Land trust seeks volunteers to help maintain trails

The South Portland Land Trust’s Trails and Land Committee will oversee a Trail Care Day at 9 a.m. Sunday, inviting land trust members and the community to take part in a volunteer initiative.

Volunteers should meet at the South Portland Land Trust office in Mill Creek Park, 473 Broadway – a small brick building across from the library. Trail Care Day is being held to complete the maintenance projects identified by board members in a recent survey of the land trust’s trails.

Participants will be assigned tasks and given tools before heading out to begin work on the trails.

RSVP to [email protected] if you have a particular set of skills that you think will be relevant to the work needed: bog bridge building, cutting back vegetation, replacing wooden steps, or moving a foot bridge into place.

The trails included in the event are the Long Creek Trail, the Clarks Pond Trail, the South Branch Trail and the Mt. Vernon Street Trail.

HARRISON

Model T Ford Club invited to view mill equipment

Scribners Mill & Homestead, 244 Scribners Mill Road, will host The Model T Ford Club from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Antique car enthusiasts may view the progress of the restoration of the interior sash saw.

Tours include the mill area, where dry slack barrels are made, the long shed where shingles are manufactured, and the blacksmith shop. A blacksmith from the mill will be on-site.

Across the street from the mill, the 1849 Scribner Homestead will be open for guided tours. In the barn are exhibits of early sawmill equipment. Behind the homestead barn is the reconstructed ice house with a display of ice harvesting equipment.

Admission is $5. More details at scribnersmill.org.

KENNEBUNK

Brick Store Museum holds special nighttime hours

The Brick Store Museum will offer special evening hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 17 Main St. for the Second Friday ArtWalk, running each month through September. Admission is free.

Call 985-4802 for more details or visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

