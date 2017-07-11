BANGOR — A Maine man has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for conspiring to illegally obtain more than $48,000 in veterans’ compensation benefits for a relative.

Fifty-six-year-old David Watson Sr., of Madison, was sentenced in Bangor on Monday. He also has to pay back the money.

Court records say he submitted documents to the Department of Veterans Affairs on the relative’s behalf, claiming she had suffered from mental disabilities that were connected to her service in the U.S. Army and told her how she should falsely describe her condition to VA doctors.

The investigation was conducted by the Criminal Investigation Division of the VA Office of the Inspector General.

