The spokeswoman for Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage says Portland proposals to control rent and require paid sick leave could have unintended negative consequences for the state.

LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz was a guest of WGAN-AM radio on Thursday to discuss issues facing Maine. She was named LePage’s press secretary on Aug. 29.

Rabinowitz says a proposal to require employers to provide paid sick leave could be bad for businesses because it could detract from their ability to reward employees. She says it’s similar to mandatory minimum wage increases because it ultimately dissuades businesses from coming to Maine.

Rabinowitz made similar comments about a proposal to implement rent stabilization in Portland. She says enforcing rent control wouldn’t help attract young people to the state and wouldn’t help make Maine competitive.

