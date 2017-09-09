Please join me in voting for Bree LaCasse for an at-large City Council seat.

I most recently served as clinical services program manager at India Street Public Health Center. I met Bree when she was doing development work for the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, where I am a board member. ILAP advocates for new Mainers and helps them navigate the legal system to find a path to citizenship.

Bree has a vision of what is important and right. She takes action to get things done and make the city better for everyone, as evidenced in her work to revitalize Congress Square Park and program free arts events for all to enjoy.

Bree knows how critical General Assistance is for new Mainers as they try to achieve citizenship and that asylum seekers quickly begin working once they have permits. Those of us who advocate for new Mainers need an active partner like Bree on the council, one who has proven her ability to lead inclusive conversations, problem-solve and focus on the issues.

Caroline Teschke

president, Friends of the Portland Community Free Clinic

Portland

