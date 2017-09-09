If Americans would boycott drugs, we wouldn’t need “the wall.”
At age 14, while living in Texas, I was invited to shoot up. My response was: “Are you crazy?”
“The wall” is just another way to waste money, because the dealers will find another way to get here – if there is a demand for them.
For years, people have come over the borders, were caught and then were released. The border patrol were doing their jobs, only to wonder “Why?”
The dangers of drugs should be taught in schools.
Wanda Brochu
Westbrook