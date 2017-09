For the last three years, I’ve volunteered in the classrooms of my grandchildren, who were attending Windham Primary School.

Each of the seven teachers was outstanding. I’ve been impressed with their skills, dedication and hard work. These are truly underappreciated professionals who deserve more pay and more support from the community and leaders at all levels of government.

I highly recommend volunteering in local schools. It is a rewarding and eye-opening experience.

Rick Forbess

Springvale

