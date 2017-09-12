“Scuffles, 27 arrests as Boston rallies duel,” by Steve LeBlanc of the Associated Press (Page A1, Aug. 20), inaccurately portrayed the events of Aug. 19.

As a member of the counterprotest, I experienced a peaceful gathering of diverse people unified in dismantling racism – in this case, racism under the guise of free speech.

Marchers danced alongside a brass band, shared water and snacks, and sang songs of hope. We chanted against Nazism and white supremacy, and we also projected messages of love and justice for all. The event was a cathartic reflection of the national movement resisting the bigotry perpetuated by President Trump and other fear-mongers.

By focusing on the small percentage of aggressive counterprotesters, the article that you published skewed the true story of that day. This coverage failed to mention that Massachusetts Ku Klux Klan members planned to attend and that innumerable “free speech” attendees backed out upon hearing of the powerful counter-movement.

There were no “dueling rallies.” Rather, a message of inclusion victoriously drowned out voices of prejudice. To overcome the din of racial and religious hatred, one must make a mighty noise. That Saturday in Boston, we 40,000 spoke with a formidable voice.

Until the U.S. stops glorifying white supremacy, you can expect us to keep speaking.

Hayli Hu Kinney

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.