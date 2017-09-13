Envision Maine, a nonprofit supporting small businesses, is temporarily shutting down after Alan Caron resigned as the organization’s president to run for public office as an independent.

Caron was “clearly the founder, the driving spirit, the connector and chief doer for Envision Maine,” Sam Fratoni, chairman of the group’s board of directors in a statement.

“After seven years of working to support an entrepreneurial economy in Maine and bringing thousands of people together to focus on Maine’s future, the board of Envision Maine has decided to suspend the organization for the coming year. At that point we will determine next steps,” Fratoni said.

Caron, also a former freelance columnist for the Maine Sunday Telegram, recently announced he intended to run for a “major office in Maine.” He has not confirmed that he may run for governor in 2018.

Peter McGuire can be reached at 791-6325 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @PeteL_McGuire

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.