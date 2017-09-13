NEW YORK — Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner and his estranged wife, Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, seemed more like a couple than not as they appeared briefly before a judge on Wednesday in their divorce case.

They sat side by side and chatted casually for several minutes while their lawyers met with state Supreme Court Justice Michael L. Katz before the jurist briefly took the bench. After the hearing concluded, they walked out of the courtroom and past photographers to an elevator, standing in the rear while it descended.

Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner are seen in court Wednesday in New York. Jefferson Siegel/The Daily News via AP, Pool Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Abedin, who was a top aide to Clinton during her unsuccessful 2016 Democratic presidential bid, split with Weiner after he repeatedly sent sexually explicit material to other women.

Weiner, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2005 and 2013, is to be sentenced this month for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl. As part of his plea bargain, he agreed not to appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months.

Abedin, and Weiner walked down a long set of stairs together at the courthouse’s entrance as they left.

Weiner, a Democrat, resigned his seat in Congress in 2011.

