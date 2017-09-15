The Portland Planning Board has unanimously approved the site plan for a four-story condominium complex on Sheridan Street, a revised version of the plan that prompted new protections for the view from a historic park on Munjoy Hill.

The project’s Saco-based developer, Bernie Saulnier, was glad the project finally received approval after a surprisingly difficult process and said he hopes to break ground in the spring.

Saulnier was requesting approval for a 19-unit building at 155 Sheridan St. The Planning Board said Tuesday that the condo project in its modified form complies with recently approved height restrictions in the area. The project would cost an estimated $5 million to build, according to the site plan application.

In 2016, Saulnier floated plans to build a six-story complex in the same location. But Munjoy Hill residents expressed concerns that the condos would obstruct the sweeping view from Fort Sumner Park. A popular spot to watch sunsets, the park overlooks the downtown, Bayside and Back Cove areas.

Saulnier met with neighborhood residents and reduced the height of his proposed project in response to their concerns. But the city enacted a temporary building moratorium for property abutting Fort Sumner Park, so permanent protections could be established. In February, the Portland City Council voted in favor of an overlay zone to preserve a 180-degree vista from the park’s viewing platform.

Saulnier had said the months-long delay might kill his project, but he ultimately submitted the revised plans for review in May.

On Friday, Saulnier said that he now has a better understanding of how to develop projects in Portland, and that he is already working on a second one.

“We have another project on Chestnut Street that we just bought,” he said. “It’s already approved, it’s 55 apartments, so we’re going to have two projects coming out of the ground this spring.”

J. Craig Anderson can be contacted at 791-6390 or at:

[email protected]

