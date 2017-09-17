With its final two dramatic and wonderful questions, this week’s poem reminds us to listen to the natural world even when we’re busy with the day to day.
Stuart Kestenbaum is the Maine state poet laureate and lives in Deer Isle. He’s the author of four books of poems, most recently “Only Now” (Deerbrook Editions, 2014).
One note on process: Kestenbaum wrote this poem by asking people for great words and then finding a way between those words. If you’d like to write a poem, you might try something similar.
Evening Song
By Stuart Kestenbaum
At first you can’t hear
the melody, your mind
being too busy replaying
the vicissitudes of everyday
with its petty deceits.
Does it feel
that you are
betrothed to a burden?
Toward evening you walk
into your field to see
the larvae of weevils
ready to burrow into
everything you’ve planted.
Time to blame someone else,
caterwaul against confusion.
And then you hear them,
the spring peepers in the pond, emerging
from some salubrious laboratory
of life, to sing, if not a hymn of happiness
then at least a raucous tune
made of water and light.
Why not laugh?
How much more
do you need?
Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is Portland's poet laureate. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Poem copyright © 2017 Stuart Kestenbaum. It appears here by permission of the author.