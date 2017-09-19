State police closed a busy section of Interstate 295 between Portland and Falmouth on Tuesday night after a fatal crash.

Both northbound lanes and one southbound lane of the highway will remain closed until at least 11 p.m., said Ted Talbot, spokesman for the Maine Department of Transportation.

Talbot said the traffic mess began around 6:30 p.m., when a northbound truck went off the highway just south of Exit 10 in Falmouth and slammed into a cable guardrail.

As crews were cleaning up the wreckage, another accident happened just north of the truck crash. Talbot said he is not certain whether the two accidents were related.

“The second crash was a fatal,” Talbot said. One person died, but additional details were not immediately available.

State police urged drivers to seek alternative routes, with Route 1 and the Martins Point Bridge, which connects Portland with Falmouth, being the most obvious option.

A state police dispatcher said the affected section of I-295 is between Exit 9 at Veranda Street in Portland and Exit 10 at Bucknam Road in Falmouth.

Talbot said it is unusual for police to have to shut down any section of I-295 for a prolonged period. That section of the four-lane highway is heavily used, especially during the morning and evening commutes, so even minor fender benders can cause huge traffic tie-ups.

The was dense fog and heavy mist at the time of the crashes, Talbot said.

This story will be updated.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.