Maine State Police identified the man killed in a crash on I-295 Tuesday as Joshua Martin, 36, of North Yarmouth.

Martin was killed when his 2005 PT Cruiser was struck from behind as traffic was slowing for another crash a short distance away, where a vehicle ended up on a median guardrail.

State police said the car that struck Martin’s was being driven by 17-year-old Margaret Anne King of West Bath.

King suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick by her parents. She was driving a 2007 Volvo Cross Country station wagon.

Weather was likely not a factor in the crash, but state police continue to investigate the cause and circumstances.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken with police should call state police at 657-3030.

Following the fatal wreck, traffic in the northbound lanes came to a complete stop. State police worked with officials from the Department of Transportation to turn around hundreds of vehicles, which traveled south in the northbound lanes until they crossed over to southbound lanes at the Falmouth-Portland line.

About 50 passenger vehicles and tractor-trailers did not make the turn-around and had to wait until the accident scene was cleared hours later, state police said.

