Marcia Wiggins had been working in a commercial kitchen in her basement when she moved into Fork Food Lab. (The lab’s 80-quart mixer won her over.)

Her company, Cape Whoopies, has grown so quickly she now pays for two full-time memberships in the lab, which lets her bring in extra employees.

And she just bought a new piece of equipment that will squirt out 30 whoopie cakes a minute so she won’t have to scoop the dough by hand anymore.

Here’s how Wiggins feels about her product: “Once you taste it, I know I’ve got you. Would you like to taste one?”

Someone at Amazon.com tasted one, because the company decided to add Wiggins’ whoopie pies to its Prime Surprise Sweets boxes. In July, Amazon ordered 11,800 of Wiggins’ whoopie pies; this month, they asked for another 5,000. Those orders alone will triple Wiggins’ business this year.

Wiggins is also going to be on QVC shopping channel in December. She’s been told she’ll need to make 26,000 whoopie pies for that.

Cape Whoopies are also sold on goldbely.com for $59 per half dozen.

Wiggins says she has prized the collaboration at Fork Food Lab most of all. She has received help, but has also given it – for example, directing others to her “packaging guy.”

“He puts a little computer chip in the first couple of boxes you send out, and that computer chip tells him what the temperature does the whole way,” she said. “He had me send (whoopie pies) to Miami in the summertime and Alaska in the wintertime.”

— MEREDITH GOAD

