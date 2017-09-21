The Bath Marine Draftmen’s Association is accelerating preparations for its 760 members to go on strike next week, even as a federal mediator is called in to resolve a contract dispute with Bath Iron Works.

On Sunday, an overwhelming majority of members voted down a proposed contract from BIW and authorized a strike. The workers, mainly mechanical designers and technicians, are working with an extended contract until this Sunday while trying to negotiate an agreement. The draftsmen’s association is an affiliate of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers, Local 3999.

UAW strike assistance personnel were expected in Bath Thursday to begin more-focused planning with local union volunteers, the union negotiating committee said in a Facebook post Thursday. The union is also working with the Maine AFL-CIO on strike strategy.

A federal mediator was brought into negotiations Wednesday in an effort to reach agreement between the union and BIW, according to the negotiating committee. The union’s main objection to the proposed BIW contract is the elimination of most of its flexible benefits schedule.

“We remain hopeful that we will be able to finalize a proposal the membership feels is acceptable to ratify, we have also continued to prepare for the possibility of a strike starting Monday, Sept. 25,” the committee said.

A spokesman for BIW did not return a phone call seeking comment. The shipyard, which mainly builds destroyer-type ships for the U.S. Navy, is a subsidiary of General Dynamics.

This story will be updated.

