Police arrested a juvenile Wednesday in connection with a threatening note found earlier this month in a student bathroom at the Mount View school complex in Thorndike, according to a Waldo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The juvenile, a boy, has been charged with terrorizing, a class C felony. He is being held at a juvenile detention facility pending further court action, according to the release.

Administrators reported a threatening note to police around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, prompting the complex to go into lockdown status, which is when classrooms are locked, lights are turned off and students are encouraged to be quiet, as the potential threat is inside the building.

After working with staff at Regional School Unit 3, police identified the suspect.

A second threat was found written on a note in Mount View Middle School on Sept. 15, prompting another lockdown at Mount View complex for a short period of time. Police identified a girl as the suspect and she was charged with terrorizing, a class C felony.

She also is being held at a juvenile detention facility pending further court action.

