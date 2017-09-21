Based on his output, you’d have no inkling that Stephen King turned 70 years old today. Maine’s famous author has co-authored two books in 2017, and a solo effort titled “The Outsider” is in the works.

Not bad for a guy who started publishing in the 1960s.

He has published 56 novels and almost 200 short stories. He also has five nonfiction books and many of his works have been turned into TV shows and movies, like the recently released “It.”

Just want to thank everyone who went to see IT. Quite the birthday present from all of you who did that. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 20, 2017

Whether it’s Carrie or Cujo, King has made an imprint on the publishing world and he’s brought Maine along for the ride. His native state – King was born in Scarborough and went to high school in Lisbon – serves as the setting for many of his stories. The old writing advice is to “write what you know.” King has shown he knows plenty about telling a compelling tale, and he probably has many more in store.

Show how much you know about the birthday boy: The hardest Stephen King quiz you’ll ever take

Read more about “It”: King inspired ‘It’ filmmakers to become storytellers

UMaine (where I went to school & am currently employed) just posted this with a happy bday msg to Stephen King & look at the pic omgggg pic.twitter.com/4hBIsN02zU — Cassie Belka (@CassandraBelka) September 21, 2017

