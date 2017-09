Portland’s Gorgeous Gelato shop took a licking Wednesday night and kept on ticking. The Old Port treat shop was apparently vandalized as its window was smashed.

The shop had a little fun with the incident, posting a sign in its window that reads “this Gelato addicted guy didn’t remember we close at 10pm.” A picture of the sign was posted on Gorgeous Gelato’s Twitter page Thursday morning.

