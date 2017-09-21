Rosemont Market & Bakery is opening a new store this fall in Cape Elizabeth, in a building the company purchased at 573 Shore Road.

Dan Roche, Rosemont’s general manager, said the new store is scheduled to open in November.

It will be the sixth Rosemont Market to open since 2005, joining four stores in Portland and one in Yarmouth.

The Cape Elizabeth store will be a “medium-sized” market like the one in Yarmouth and the one on Portland’s West End, Roche said, but it will have meat and fish counters like the Portland store on Brighton Avenue.

Roche said he and other Rosemont managers are often approached about properties that could be good sites for a new store, but they usually don’t work out. Last year, a search in South Portland never turned up a suitable location.

In this case, though, the Cape Elizabeth property “has the exact feel we’re looking for,” Roche said. “The building feels right, the neighborhood feels right, the traffic’s good.”

After a long search, Rosemont has also found a property where it plans to build a large new facility to consolidate all of its stores’ production, processing and baking operations. The land is in Gorham, but Roche declined to say exactly where because “the paperwork hasn’t been signed.”

He estimates the new facility will take 18 to 24 months to build.

Rosemont has 85 employees. That number will hit 95 once the Cape Elizabeth store opens, Roche said, and push over 100 once the new production facility is up and running.

