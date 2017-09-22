U.S. Sen. Susan Collins all but said she would vote “no” on an Affordable Care Act repeal bill on Friday morning at an event in Portland.

“I’m leaning against the bill,” the Maine Republican said after listing a series of serious deficiencies in the Graham-Cassidy repeal bill.

“I’m just trying to do what I believe is the right thing for the people of Maine,” Collins said.

She said Graham-Cassidy undermines pre-existing conditions, a major flaw in the bill.

“I’m reading the fine print on Graham-Cassidy,” Collins said. She said insurers could charge sky-high rates to people with pre-existing conditions. “The premiums would be so high they would be unaffordable,”

This story will be updated.

