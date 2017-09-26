Firefighters from six departments brought a fire that broke out in woods and brush under control Tuesday after it threatened a home in Windham.

Windham Fire Chief Brent Libby said the fire started in a homeowner’s backyard on Walter Partridge Road near its intersection with Sulky Way.

“It was headed toward a home at one time, but we got it under control pretty quickly,” Libby said.

Crews from Windham, Gorham, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gray and Raymond fought the fire for about an hour before getting it under control. The fire was reported at 4:11 p.m. and burned just over a half acre of land.

Libby said conditions were hot and dry, with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s. The fire danger for the Windham area on Tuesday was rated Class 2, which is considered moderate, according to the Maine Forest Service’s website.

A ranger from the Maine Forest Service was called in to investigate the fire, which does not appear to be suspicious, Libby said.

