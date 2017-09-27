LAST SEASON: 44-31-7, 95 points. Third in Atlantic Division. Lost to Ottawa in first round.

COACH: Bruce Cassidy (2nd season, 18-8-1).

ADDED: Kenny Agostino, Paul Postma, Anders Bjork.

LOST: Colin Miller, Drew Stafford, Jimmy Hayes, Dominic Moore.

PLAYER TO WATCH: The Bruins invested in forward David Pastrnak, signing the restricted free agent to a six-year, $40 million contract. The right wing now has to build off his success, including last season when he was second on the Bruins with career-highs in goals (34) and points (70).

OUTLOOK: The Bruins have legitimate expectations after a return to the playoffs last spring. There are questions, however, about how much the veteran core that’s one year older can give and how much can be expected out of several inexperienced prospects. If enough goes right, the Bruins should return to the playoffs and be a threat to win a round or two. Otherwise they could take a step back.

– Associated Press

