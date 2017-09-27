This database shows test performance averages for each of Maine’s public schools in the 2016-17 school year. Each school’s performance is measured by statewide “empower ME” test scores for third through eighth grades, plus SAT scores for high school juniors.

Cells marked with an * indicate schools with small class sizes, where test results have been suppressed to protect student privacy.



Source: Maine Department of Education

Filter results by test subject:

English and literacy

Math

Science

District School At or above state expectations for English, 2017 At or above state expectations for English, 2016 Change in English proficiency, 2015-16 to 2016-17 At or above state expectations for math, 2017 At or above state expectations for math, 2016 Change in math proficiency, 2015-16 to 2016-17 At or above state expectations for science, 2017 At or above state expectations for science, 2016 Change in science proficiency, 2015-16 to 2016-17 District School At or above state expectations for english, 2017 At or above state expectations for english, 2016 Change in english proficiency, 2015-16 to 2016-17 At or above state expectations for math, 2017 At or above state expectations for math, 2016 Change in math proficiency, 2015-16 to 2016-17 At or above state expectations for science, 2017 At or above state expectations for science, 2016 Change in science proficiency, 2015-16 to 2016-17

