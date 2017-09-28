Bath Iron Works has been awarded contracts for two more Navy destroyers, work that is expected to keep the shipyard busy for several years.

“These contracts help to stabilize our business and are welcome news,” said Dirk Lesko, president of BIW, in a release. “We are grateful to Maine’s congressional delegation and Navy Secretary Spencer for their efforts and leadership.”

The awards are for the planning and construction of two Arleigh-Burke destroyers, one of which had been part of a multi-ship contract awarded in 2013, and the other as part of a swap with BIW rival Ingalls Shipyard in Mississippi. The yard, which employs about 5,600 workers, is already building four other Arleigh-Burke destroyers and two Zumwalt-class destroyers.

The Navy is providing full funding for the sixth ship, which had been subject to months of negotiations between the Navy and BIW.

Members of Maine’s congressional delegation applauded the news in a joint release.

“As the workhorses of the Navy, destroyers’ ability to deliver capability and presence has been demonstrated many times over,” said Sens. Angus King, Susan Collins and Rep. Chellie Pingree. “These ships will strengthen our naval fleet and allow the Navy to promote stability and security in the face of proliferating threats around the globe.”

The news comes at an opportune time for BIW. Just about a year ago, the yard missed out on a contract worth potentially $10 billion to build a new class of Coast Guard cutter.

BIW had competed intensely for the contract, hoping to land it so it could diversify beyond Navy destroyers, which account for nearly all its work. It adopted leaner manufacturing operations and negotiated new labor contracts in an effort to lower its production costs.

But the cutter contract went to Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Florida. The loss threatened 1,000 jobs, shipyard officials said at the time.

