Hannaford supermarkets announced Friday a manufacturer’s recall of two types of sandwiches and a seafood stuffing because of a risk of listeria.

The items were recalled by Greencore USA, a convenience foods manufacturer based in Illinois, according to a statement from Hannaford. The products being recalled are:

Hannaford Seafood Stuffing, 10 ounces, with a use or sell date of Oct. 2 to Oct. 18. The UPC number is 41268-20509

Hannaford Egg Salad Club Sandwich, 5.10 ounces, with a use or sell by date of September 28 to October 2. The UPC number is 41268-16587

Hannaford Ham Salad Club Sandwich, 5.10 ounces, with a use or sell by date of September 28 to October 2. The UPC number is 41268-16589.

Customers who bought the recalled products should return them, or proof of purchase to a Hannaford store for a full refund. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall, Hannaford said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, a type of bacteria. An estimated 1,600 people get Listeria each year and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems.

Ray Routhier can be contacted at 791-6454 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @RayRouthier

