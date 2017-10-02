AUGUSTA — A Brunswick man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of aggravated attempted murder of a sheriff’s deputy and reckless conduct with a firearm during a May 19 shootout with police in Belgrade.

Scott Allen Bubar, 40, was shot and his father, Roger Bubar, 65, was killed by police who returned fire that night that emanated from a mobile home at 1003 Oakland Road.

Scott Allen Bubar of Brunswick, right, was shot and his father was killed in a shootout with police on May 19 in Belgrade. Bubar is charged with aggravated attempted murder. Staff photo by Andy Molloy Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

An indictment returned Sept. 22 by a grand jury in Kennebec County says Scott Bubar attempted to kill Kennebec County Sheriff Office Sgt. Jacob Pierce that night.

Bubar had been charged earlier with reckless conduct with a firearm in connection with the shootout and was on $1,000 unsecured bail with a Maine Pretrial Services contract.

However, on Monday at Bubar’s arraignment at the Capital Judicial Center, the state sought higher bail, with the prosecutor saying that circumstances have changed.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Cavanaugh said the allegation in the indictment is that Bubar was “barricaded inside his father’s residence” when he shot at numerous police officers responding to a neighbor’s call about a domestic dispute.

“Sgt. Pierce was shot at, bullets knocked branches and trees off around him,” Cavanaugh said. “During that, he returned fire, shot Mr. Bubar and shot Mr. Bubar’s father fatally.”

Cavanaugh added, “This is a very serious attempt to shoot the officer.”

The attempted murder charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years.

Then Cavanaugh outlined the state’s motion to revoke Bubar’s bail, which was filed Sept. 22 after Brunswick police did a bail check and reported finding alcohol, needles and suboxone strips in Bubar’s apartment. Bubar was arrested that day and has been held at the Cumberland County Jail on a charge of violating conditions of bail. Cavanaugh said drug tests showed tha tBubar had used some drugs.

“The state doesn’t view unsecured bail under those two scenarios as an appropriate bail,” Cavanaugh added.

He suggested a $10,000 cash bail with conditions.

Justice Donald Marden ordered $2,000 cash bail with conditions on the charges in the indictment. However, Bubar remains held without bail on the state’s motion to revoke his bail. He was sent back to the Cumberland County Jail after Monday’s hearing.

Betty Adams can be contacted at 621-5631 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: betadams

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.