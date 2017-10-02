AUGUSTA — Maine’s annual fall turkey hunt is getting started in most of the state.

It’s legal to hunt wild turkeys in Maine via archery or shotgun from Monday to Nov. 7. Unlike the spring turkey hunt, it’s legal to hunt turkeys of either sex and any age.

Parts of far northern Maine are closed to turkey hunting. In the rest of the state, it’s legal to take either one or two wild turkeys. Hunters are advised to consult with authorities about local limits. The parts of the state where it’s legal to take two turkeys are mostly clustered further south.

Early October is also the start of the hunting season for ruffed grouse, bobwhite quail and pheasant.

