As Equifax’s former chief executive tried to explain how the company responded to the massive data breach before a stern congressional panel, viewers couldn’t help but notice the oddly dressed character hovering over his left shoulder.

It was the “Monopoly man,” a.k.a. Rich Uncle Pennybags.

Activist Amanda Werner appears in the Equifax hearing crowd. Reuters/Aaron P. Bernstein Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The man was actually a woman, Amanda Werner, a campaign manager for the nonprofits Americans for Financial Reform and Public Citizen.

Sporting a tuxedo, an enormous white mustache and a bulging bag of $100 bills, Werner said her goal was to photobomb Richard Smith as he testified in front of the Senate Banking Committee.

Her group aims to bring attention to congressional attempts to undermine a new consumer protection rule that is intended to weaken the forced-arbitration clauses in many contracts.

– The Washington Post

