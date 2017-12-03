Yesterday, I heard a story about a friend of a friend whose small business will go bankrupt if net neutrality is not maintained.

Like so many others, she relies on free internet access to the online platform she uses to run her business, and she relies on free internet traffic for customers to find her products. Her livelihood is now on the edge of collapse if we don’t do everything we can to protect net neutrality.

Helping people like her requires every one of us doing what we can. I have written to Sen. Susan Collins to ask her to do everything she can to protect net neutrality. Internet access is a great equalizer for so many who struggle to support themselves, to educate themselves and to keep in touch with loved ones. Without net neutrality, all those benefits are at risk for those who need them the most.

Please support net neutrality and stand up for free and equal access to information for all.

Courtney Foster

Lewiston

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.